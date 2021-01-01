How does it work?
High-quality data + high-performance delivery
PlacesAPI works like your own pre-populated Algolia account. Within the limits of your API keys you can use our Algolia indexes as though they were your own, integrating with any of Algolia's tools and libraries that work best for you.
For back-end location search and reverse geocoding you can use any of Algolia's well supported API clients which are available for PHP, Ruby, Python, Java, Go and others. We also provide a REST API of our own.
Features
Instant location autocomplete
Whether you need a simple town lookup, complex multi-source searches connected to InstantSearch or reverse geocoding for your back-end, we've got you covered.
Full UK + Ireland coverage
Our search index covers the entire UK and Ireland. Every country, region, county, city, town, village and hamlet. Data includes full lat/long coordinates, elevation and more.
Flexible & scalable
PlacesAPI is built on Algolia which provides exceptional performance and scalability. Algolia front-end components with our high-quality data is a powerful combination.
Search around a point
Optionally rank results by distance from a single lat/long coordinate. This is useful for sorting results closest to a user or showing nearby places. You can even control the search radius.
Multiple sources
Combine our search index with your own data to provide unique combined search experiences. Especially useful for multi-location businesses such as restaurants and hotels.
Algolia Autocomplete
We recommend Algolia's Autocomplete library. It's a robust implementation of typeahead done right and is the perfect companion for searching our data with JavaScript.
Algolia InstantSearch
Quickly add a custom location widget to your InstantSearch integration with support for ranking by (and displaying) distance, limiting the search radius in miles or km, and more.
Demos
Useful examples to get you started
We've created a set of CodePen demos for you to quickly add to your projects. They cover the most frequent use cases, from simple town lookups to multiple data sources and custom widgets for Algolia InstantSearch.