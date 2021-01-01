Algolia Places is closing. We can help.

Super fast UK location search powered by Algolia

Turn any HTML input into a high-performance, instant location lookup. Combine our full UK + Ireland data set with Algolia's powerful front-end components to create rich location search experiences.

Demos

How does it work?

High-quality data + high-performance delivery

PlacesAPI works like your own pre-populated Algolia account. Within the limits of your API keys you can use our Algolia indexes as though they were your own, integrating with any of Algolia's tools and libraries that work best for you.

For back-end location search and reverse geocoding you can use any of Algolia's well supported API clients which are available for PHP, Ruby, Python, Java, Go and others. We also provide a REST API of our own.

Features

Instant location autocomplete

Whether you need a simple town lookup, complex multi-source searches connected to InstantSearch or reverse geocoding for your back-end, we've got you covered.

Full UK + Ireland coverage

Our search index covers the entire UK and Ireland. Every country, region, county, city, town, village and hamlet. Data includes full lat/long coordinates, elevation and more.

Flexible & scalable

PlacesAPI is built on Algolia which provides exceptional performance and scalability. Algolia front-end components with our high-quality data is a powerful combination.

Search around a point

Optionally rank results by distance from a single lat/long coordinate. This is useful for sorting results closest to a user or showing nearby places. You can even control the search radius.

Multiple sources

Combine our search index with your own data to provide unique combined search experiences. Especially useful for multi-location businesses such as restaurants and hotels.

Algolia Autocomplete

We recommend Algolia's Autocomplete library. It's a robust implementation of typeahead done right and is the perfect companion for searching our data with JavaScript.

Algolia InstantSearch

Quickly add a custom location widget to your InstantSearch integration with support for ranking by (and displaying) distance, limiting the search radius in miles or km, and more.

Useful examples to get you started

We've created a set of CodePen demos for you to quickly add to your projects. They cover the most frequent use cases, from simple town lookups to multiple data sources and custom widgets for Algolia InstantSearch.

Demo 1: Basic Autocomplete

Docs | CodePen

Basic Autocomplete

A great starting point that implements Algolia Autocomplete in the simplest way possible, connecting our places index using your own API key and an introduction to templates.

Demo 2: Form Population

Docs | CodePen

Form Population

Learn how to use Autocomplete events to capture a user's chosen location and instantly populate a HTML form using the returned JSON data via vanilla JavaScript.

Demo 3: Maps Integration

Docs | CodePen

Maps Integration

Our data includes latitude/longitude coordinates so plotting locations on a map is a breeze. This example uses Google Maps to places a marker when a new location is chosen.

Demo 4: Recent searches

Docs | CodePen

Recent Searches

Let your users recall past searches in case they want to search for them again. This demo uses local storage so that searches persist between browser sessions.

Demo 15: Multiple data sources

Docs | CodePen

Multiple Data Sources

Create unique search experiences by combining your own data with ours in real time. This demo joins our standard location search with a separate restaurant finder.

Demo 6: Algolia InstantSearch

Docs | CodePen

Algolia InstantSearch

Add location search and filtering by distance radius to your Algolia InstantSearch implementation, with built-in routing and sorting by distance.

Ready to start searching? Create your account now.

