How does it work?

High-quality data + high-performance delivery

PlacesAPI works like your own pre-populated Algolia account. Within the limits of your API keys you can use our Algolia indexes as though they were your own, integrating with any of Algolia's tools and libraries that work best for you.

For back-end location search and reverse geocoding you can use any of Algolia's well supported API clients which are available for PHP, Ruby, Python, Java, Go and others. We also provide a REST API of our own.